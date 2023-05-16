|
16.05.2023 11:32:15
Major Shareholder Announcement - AIM international Mutual Funds
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 238
16 May 2023
Major shareholder announcement
Major shareholder announcement – AIM International Mutual Funds
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds) holds 881,141 shares in ChemoMetec A/S corresponding to 5.06% of the share capital, and that the shareholding thus exceeds the 5 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
Additional information
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com
