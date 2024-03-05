05.03.2024 12:01:00

Major shareholder announcement – AIM International Mutual Funds

Pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds) on 29 February 2024, decreased its holding of shares and voting rights to below 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.


Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724


ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


