11.09.2023 13:15:00

Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 241


11 September 2023

Major shareholder announcement


Major shareholder announcement BlackRock, Inc.         

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited on September 7, 2023, has increased its total holdings and voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to above 5% and thus exceeds the 5% limit in section 38 and 39 of the Capital Markets Act.

The aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments of BlackRock, Inc. in ChemoMetec A/S amounts to 7.63% of the share capital.


Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


