11.03.2024 10:30:00
Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 253
Major shareholder announcement
Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock, Inc. on 7 March 2024, increased its holding of shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to 12.17% of the total share capital and voting rights, and that the holding thus exceeds the 10 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
Additional information
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com
