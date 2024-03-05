|
05.03.2024 12:00:00
Major shareholder announcement - Invesco Ltd.
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 251
Major shareholder announcement
Major shareholder announcement – Invesco Ltd.
Pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that on 29 February 2024, Invesco Ltd. decreased its holding of voting rights to below 5% of the total voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.
Additional information
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com
