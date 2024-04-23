|
23.04.2024 11:45:20
Major shareholder announcement - Pharma Equity Group A/S
|Major shareholder announcement - Pharma Equity Group A/S
|
23 April 2024
Company Announcement no. 14
Pharma Equity Group A/S has, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, received major shareholder notification, that DMZ Holding ApS has acquired shares in Pharma Equity Group A/S.
As a result, DMZ Holding ApS has increased their ownership stake to over 5% in Pharma Equity Group A/S.
For further information, please contact:
|Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
|
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -Amehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -Amehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -A
|0,28
|-7,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schlussendlich über 18.100 Punkten -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich fester, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt die Marke von 18.100 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag aufwärts. Am Dienstag tendierten die asiatischen Indizes derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.