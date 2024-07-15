|
15.07.2024 16:22:56
Major shareholder announcement - Pharma Equity Group A/S
| 15 July 2024
Announcement No. 21
Major shareholder announcement - Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group A/S informs that, in accordance with Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, the company has received major shareholder notification that Finansmanagement ApS has acquired shares in Pharma Equity Group A/S on 11 July 2024.
As a result, Finansmanagement ApS has increased their ownership stake from less than 5 % to over 15% in Pharma Equity Group A/S, and as of 11 July 2024, Finansmanagement ApS holds 19,57 % of the voting rights and share capital in Pharma Equity Group A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
|
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
Attachment
