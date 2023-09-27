|
27.09.2023 09:23:56
Major shareholder announcements from Burlington Loan Management DAC and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
September 27, 2023 – Company announcement no. 8
Please see attachment.
Contact information
Investor Relations
Anders Mohr Christensen
+45 2515 2364
dkamc@chr-hansen.com
Press Relations
Sanne Seyer-Hansen
+45 6038 6207
dksash@chr-hansen.com
About Chr. Hansen
Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen, we are strongly positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 50,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends, we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.
Attachment
