21.09.2023 15:48:04

Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act


Company announcement no. 20/2023


Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that it has today received notification that as of 21 September 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA, Org no. 985279721 no longer holds above 5% of the shares and voting rights of Columbus A/S.

The notification received from Protector Forsikring ASA is as follows:

"Subject: Major shareholder notification for Columbus
Message:
On 21.09.2023, Protector Forsikring ASA sold all its 10,100,353 shares in Columbus A/S (ISIN: DK0010268366). This means that our shareholding has decreased below the threshold of 5%. This gives us a total holding of 0 shares and an ownership of 0%.”

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel: +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Columbus A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Columbus A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Columbus A-S 6,28 -0,63% Columbus A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Falkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow startet leichter -- ATX schwächer -- DAX ebenfalls mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Die Wall Street gibt im Donnerstagshandel weiter nach. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse halten am Donnerstag zunächst die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominieren die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen