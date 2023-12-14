|
14.12.2023 21:39:11
Major shareholder notification – Norges Bank
GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on December 14, 2023, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Norges Bank stating that on December 13, 2023 Norges Bank decreased its aggregate direct holding of shares to under 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter
