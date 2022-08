Majority of Britons cutting back on gas and electricity amid cost of living crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

ONS data reveals how people are reacting to rising energy costs with vulnerable groups hit hardestMore than half of Britons are cutting back on their gas and electricity usage at home due to the worsening cost of living crisis, which is hitting vulnerable groups, including pensioners and disabled people, harder. An estimated 24 million people in Great Britain, equal to 51% of the population, used less gas and electricity between 30 March and 19 June, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) research examining how people were reacting to the crisis. Those aged between 55 and 74 years were the most likely to be cutting their energy use. Continue reading...