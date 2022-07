Majority of open source developers eyeing job change: EDB survey

A majority of open source developers are eyeing new job opportunities amid the "Great Resignation," which has seen workloads increase drastically, according to a report by database management software provider EDB.The report, which is based on a survey of over 1,400 application developers and IT, operations and business management professionals globally, shows that despite being somewhat satisfied, 44% of developers were still eyeing job options. Another 10% of the respondents were dissatisfied with their current jobs.Only 46% of respondents said they were satisfied with their current roles, the report showed.To read this article in full, please click here