Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
27.01.2022 07:52:49
Makar, Avs rally past Bruins 4-3 for 17th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog tied the game with 36.5 seconds left in regulation and Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 3:01 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied past the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their 17th straight home victory. With Mike Reilly serving a tripping penalty, Makar took a feed from Nazem Kadri and sent a shot past Linus Ullmark to give the Avalanche their eighth consecutive win overall. Colorado, which overcame the loss of star Nathan MacKinnon to a bloody injury in the first period, broke a tie with the 1975-76 Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. The record is 23, set by Detroit during the 2011-12 season. The Avalanche last lost at home on Nov. 3 to Columbus 5-4 in overtime. Kurtis MacDermid and Samuel Girard also scored for Colorado. Kadri had three assists and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves. The Avalanche trailed 3-1 before Girard scored with 8:14 left in the third period. Colorado coach Jared Bednar pulled Kuemper for an extra skater with just more than two minutes left, and Kadri sent a nifty cross-ice pass to Landeskog, whose wrist shot beat Ullmark. Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand scored just over a minute apart in the second to put Boston up 3-1. Jake DeBrusk also scored, Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Ullmark stopped 35 shots. The opener of Boston’s three-game trip started with a big hit and plenty of blood. Taylor Hall’s open-ice shoulder shot on MacKinnon caused MacKinnon’s own stick to snap back into his face. Blood gushed from his nose to the ice as MacKinnon lay face down.MacKinnon, a five-time All-Star, was able to skate off on his own but didn’t return. Hall was originally given a five-minute major that was reduced to two minutes after a video review.RASK SITSTuukka Rask, who has allowed 14 goals in four games since rejoining the Bruins after July hip surgery, was the backup goaltender. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy preached patience.“Anybody coming back at any level, it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Cassidy said. “We’re not at the point yet where we’re going to blow everything up.”NOTES: Colorado is 23-0-2 when scoring first. … Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury) went through the morning skate but missed his second straight game. That left Urho Vaakanainen with McAvoy as Boston’s top defensive pairing. … Bruins F Nick Foligno (upper body) didn’t make the trip, but F Anton Blidh returned after a two-game absence. … Boston D Brandon Carlo, who grew up an hour away in Colorado Springs, stayed at his offseason Denver home Tuesday night. “My parents came up and my fiancee and baby are here,” Carlo said. UP NEXTBruins: At Arizona on Friday night.Avalanche: Visit Chicago on Friday night for their second matchup against the Blackhawks in five days.___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Makar, Avs rally past Bruins 4-3 for 17th straight home win 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.