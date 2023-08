Some things are hard to do. Climbing Mount Everest. Juggling four balls at a time. Learning a new language. Running a marathon.Generating passive income might be on the list as well for some people. But it doesn't have to be. You can make $1,000 in annual income the easy way with these ultra-high-yield dividend stocks.Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) ranks as the largest publicly traded business development company (BDC) in the world. It provides alternative financing to middle-market companies across a wide range of industries.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel