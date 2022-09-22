Make-A-Wish and BHG partner to Take on Childhood Cancer in September Campaign

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, BHG Financial (BHG) is partnering with Make-A-Wish®, the global organization responsible for creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, in an effort to bring awareness to the power and impact of a wish for children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S. and its territories.

As part of BHG's fundraising for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, beginning September 23 and through September 30, BHG pledges to match every dollar donated to Make-A-Wish up to $100,000 to help bring added strength and courage to children battling cancer through the power of a wish. Research shows a wish is a necessary part of the medical treatment journey, serving as a coping mechanism and a turning point during treatment. Wishes can also improve the odds of survival and increase hope, strength, joy, confidence, self-esteem, quality of life, and well-being for young patients.

During this special window, donations to Make-A-Wish to help grant the wish of every eligible child will go further—2X further—as BHG Financial matches monetary gifts at Wish.org up to $100,000.

"A cancer diagnosis upends childhood, bringing months, and sometimes years, of fear and traumatic stress into the life of a child and their family," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "A wish creates an immediate turning point in a child's treatment and recovery, making partnerships like BHG's critical to fulfill our mission. We're thrilled for their support to create transformational joy across communities nationwide."

Since 2020, the BHG team has had multiple opportunities to be among the 24,000 volunteers that help Make-A-Wish grant thousands of wishes each year. One special wish was for 12-year-old Laila, battling a rare cancer. Her wish was a complete room makeover. Make-A-Wish and BHG teamed up, and following a design Laila created, brought her vision of a fun and cozy retreat to life.

The relationship between Make-A-Wish and BHG originated at the local level during a partnership with Make-A-Wish Central New York. After witnessing the positive impact that a wish can have on a child and their family, the relationship is now expanding across the nation. The hope is to continue to enable and be a part of life-changing wishes like Laila's.

"The work that Make-A-Wish does is unlike any other. The lasting power of a wish is felt and experienced through the many stories like those BHG has been fortunate enough to be a part of," says Al Crawford, CEO and Co-founder of BHG Financial. "We're beyond grateful to partner with a beloved company who shares our mission of improving the health and well-being of others."

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $12 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 15 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

