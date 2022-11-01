|
01.11.2022 12:40:00
Make Easy Passive Income With These 3 Cryptos
Staking is an increasingly popular way to earn passive income on your crypto holdings. If you're planning to buy and hold cryptos for the medium to long term, it could be an easy way to boost your overall portfolio returns. Just keep in mind that staking crypto is not an entirely risk-free process, especially during volatile market conditions. For that reason, it's best to focus on high-market-cap cryptos such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). All of these have three things in common: They're widely available on every cryptocurrency exchange, they can be staked using a variety of different methods, and they all offer competitive yields. Let's take a closer look at what's involved in staking these three cryptos.Depending on the level of your crypto-trading expertise, staking can be as easy or as complex as you want. For beginners, the easiest way to start staking is by purchasing a crypto on a popular cryptocurrency exchange such as Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), and then using built-in tools available on that exchange to stake it.Continue reading
