Make These 4 Retirement Moves to Slash Your Tax Bill Before the End of the Year

All eyes are on the fast-approaching holidays right now, but we can't forget that tax season is just around the corner. You have until April to file your return, but you're running out of time to make certain tax-saving retirement moves. If you hope to do any of the following four things, you should get on them ASAP.The last day to make 2023 401(k) contributions is Dec. 31. Think about increasing your contribution rate for your last paycheck or two if you hope to set aside a little more. You might be able to do this through your online retirement-account portal, or you might need to talk to your human resources department for help.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel