Make your loved one blush with JOOX's 2020 Valentine's Day special playlist and limited gift card discount offers

BANGKOK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of the year again – Valentine's Day, when love is in the air and everywhere you look! On this special occasion, the professional editorial team from music streaming platform JOOX, made up on music super-fans who truly understand locals' music taste, have meticulously prepared more than 30 VDay special playlists with hundreds of songs for users from different regions to loop all day. Whether one is madly-in-love, engaged in a special friendship, a secret lover, or with a broken heart, users will surely find the perfect song to encapsulate their feeling.

JOOX users in Thailand will be surprised to find a wide range of love songs that match every single stage of your relationship:

Love Songs in Thai: https://bit.ly/2uKixJY

Valentine's Love Song : https://bit.ly/3bsaYIu

#Valentine [K-Pop]: https://bit.ly/2tPmv3A

Country Songs VDay: https://bit.ly/39rmD8w

Still looking for a last-minute gift idea for your love? A gift card could be all you need! JOOX Thailand is now offering a limited time offer for Valentine's Day, where users can enjoy a 70% discount upon purchasing fiveVIP gift cards. Users can also incorporate personalized messages and send them out electronically.

Don't worry if you are single, because JOOX will never leave you alone! JOOX Thailand users can join the Valentine-themed video meet & greet with famous singers Chris and Singto on Feb 14, or participate in the karaoke campaign "SingleSingingBattle" from now till Feb 20. The top 30 winners will be able to win a 500THB voucher from Bon Chon, the Korean fried chicken restaurant chain.

With more than 30 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX connects you to your favourite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists apart from Valentine's Day specials. Users can discover great new music including K-Pop with recommended songs and radio stations that fit your taste and mood.

Enjoy your favourite music and live performances anytime, anywhere by downloading the JOOX app on mobile and desktop on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website. Download now to start your premium music journey today!

