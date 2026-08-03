MakeMyTrip Q1 Earnings Drop Despite Revenue Growth, Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Monday, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported a 64.7 per cent decline in profit to $9.1 million from last year's $25.8 million, primarily due to higher finance costs, which rose to $35.01 million from $10.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company also noted that the depreciation of INR against USD during the period had a significant impact on its results. Also, international outbound travel from India was significantly affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

On a per-share basis, profit for the period totaled $0.09 compared to $0.22 in 2025.

Adjusted net profit after tax increased to $52.2 million, or $0.53 a share, from $49.4 million, or $0.42 a share, in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $55.5 million versus $51.6 million in the earlier year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6.2 percent, to $285.6 million from $268.8 million in the prior year.

Currently, MMYT is climbing 9.91 percent, to $62.63 on the Nasdaq.