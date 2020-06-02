Maker Mask Introduces New Mask Versions and Ventilator Prototype

SEATTLE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker Mask, a nonprofit, rapidly-growing grassroots ecosystem and digital platform response to the COVID-19 crisis organized by leaders in technology, industry, and government, today announced new versions of the Maker Mask and a patent-pending 3D printable design for a Maker Mask Ventilator. The Maker Mask global network of small batch production sites, which has delivered an estimated 100,000 masks to protect people from the COVID-19 virus, continues its expansion with members now in more than 156 countries.

"The Maker Mask team continues to innovate, adding enhancements to the original Maker Mask and developing new versions of the mask that are easier and faster to make using 3D printers. We've introduced a child's version of the Maker Mask Respirator, a new Rapid version that only takes 1.5 hours to print, a new three-vent Maker Mask Radius which provides increased airflow, and a patent-pending Maker Mask Ventilator prototype which is a very exciting development," said Jonathan Roberts, co-founder of nonprofit RPrime and founding partner at venture capital firm Ignition Partners. "We believe that making masks and wearing masks are vital to COVID-19 recovery. Some reports indicate that a COVID-19 vaccine may not be developed for 12 to 18 months which means we need to remain vigilant. As Governors across the country begin to reopen their states and businesses begin to reopen, more people will be returning to work and gathering in groups. This is a crucial time for all of us to wear masks to protect both ourselves and the people around us so we can prevent the spread and resurgence of COVID-19."

New Mask Models

All of the 3D printable mask designs and CAD files for the latest versions of the new Maker Mask versions described below are available for free download at makermask.com.

Maker Mask Rapid - This mask version has only three parts and is easy to 3D print in approximately 1.5 hours. This model is undergoing National Institutes of Health (NIH) assessment.

Maker Mask Radius - This model of the Maker Mask, which takes approximately 2 hours to 3D print, features three vents which increases airflow and allows wearers to breathe easily. This model is undergoing NIH assessment.

Maker Mask Respirator - The original NIH-approved Maker Mask Respirator, now at Version 2 4.26, can be made within 3 hours using a 3D printer. The mask includes a HEPA filter that is replaceable and a child's size is now available. This mask model is intended to be made by individuals with a deep knowledge of 3D printing.

Maker Mask Ventilator – This ground-breaking protype design will be unveiled during the webinar on Thursday, June 4. Register: https://bit.ly/2XeTYk1

Maker Mask Network Growth Continues

More than 10,500 makers have joined Maker Mask's global network of small batch production sites 3D printing protective masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These members represent 6,241 maker/hobbyist communities, 214 healthcare organizations, 179 universities, 161 companies, 67 government agencies, 144 nonprofits, and 331 other groups that have downloaded more than 156,000 free open-source computer aided design (CAD) files for printing the Maker Mask. People from 156 countries have visited the website resulting in more than 778,000 global website page views. From a recent survey of our Maker Mask members, results from more than 400 respondents indicate that an estimated 100,000 protective masks have been made and delivered to people around the world.

As the network expands, the Maker Mask team is focused on recognizing the many #MakerMaskStories of hard work and dedication to helping others demonstrated by makers across the country and around the world. Michael Thomsen and his family in Pleasanton, California; Brian Furr in Baltimore, Maryland; and Isaac Whitehouse in London, are all great examples of people who are making a difference, one mask at a time. The Thomsen family of Michael, Angela, and son Erik (14) has been making Maker Masks for the past month as "our way to contribute during the COVID-19 crisis" and they have produced more than 60 masks so far. Brian Furr is an enterprising business student at the University of Baltimore'sMerrick School of Business in Baltimore, Maryland who "wants to use 3D printing to bring STEAM learning to inner city kids." Isaac Thomson Whitehouse (15) of Lincolnshire in the UK is a self-proclaimed "tech geek who loves anything to do with computers, coding, making, and 3D printing" who has been working with pi-top tools since he was 12. His Maker Mask builds have been featured on his Twitter feed and his masks have been delivered to hospitals and schools.

Maker Mask will host a webinar on Thursday, June 4 starting at 1 pm PDT/4 pm EDT focused on the new versions of the Maker Mask and the growth of the Maker Mask network of makers around the world. Register: https://bit.ly/2XeTYk1 For more information about joining the Maker Mask Movement, visit makermask.com. To make a donation to offset the costs of mask-making materials and platform development, visit https://www.makermask.com/donate.html

About Maker Mask

Maker Mask is a rapidly-growing grassroots ecosystem and digital platform response to the COVID-19 crisis. The nonprofit organization is enabling communities to create necessary goods locally and quickly to reduce the spread of disease, protect more people, lighten the burdens on medical facilities, the Department of Defense, and government agencies. The Maker Mask initiative gives people around the world something they can do to be part of the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic while the organization works toward its long-term goal of building and training local production capability for the future. Maker Mask is an RPrime Initiative and currently funded by the RPrime Foundation. The RPrime Foundation, co-founded by Jonathan Roberts, is a nonprofit digital platform connecting individuals to communities of all types including faith-based, education, government, NGO and all service organizations, to meet societal and community needs. Roberts is also a board member and investor in NavigatorCRE which is driving the powerful ViralInsights/NavigatorCRE data analysis and visualization platform that is an important part of the Maker Mask initiative.

