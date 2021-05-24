Makevale wins Queen's Award for innovation in novel polymers to repair bones and advance orthopedic surgery.

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makevale is extremely proud to announce that the company has been awarded the highly coveted Queen's Award for Innovation, one of the most prestigious business awards in the United Kingdom. This award has been given for Makevale's development of special acrylic polymers used in the repair of bones, as well as other medical and technical end-uses.

Makevale has a long tradition of working with academia and industry to create new polymer materials and specialty monomer systems that help solve difficult life challenges. The company's special acrylic powders are used to repair bones in orthopedic surgery, and the same materials have quite different but equally useful applications in the manufacturing of cosmetic nails, dentistry, and floor coatings.

Makevale's current phase of research will lead to new 3D printing resins, novel cosmetic technologies, tougher polymers that can operate at extreme temperatures, greener processing chemistry and new composite materials to replace knee cartilage. These developments should enable manufacturers to make replacement hip and knee joints that will last longer and improve quality of life.

About Makevale

Makevale Group has two manufacturing sites in the UK, one in Asia and distribution centers in the USA – St George Technology and China which synthesize specialty acrylic bead polymers for a wide variety of applications and industries. These acrylic powders are manufactured and processed using proprietary techniques and are in some cases blended with additives/pigments depending on a client's specific requirements. For some applications that utilize a powder-liquid system, Makevale also formulates complimentary liquids that are specifically designed to work with our acrylic powders.

About St George Technology

St George Technology is the exclusive North American distributor for Excel Formula® Dental Acrylics and neXSTGen® Nail Acrylic Chemistry. We have served the dental industry with acrylic solutions for dentures and dental prosthetics for over 30 years. Additionally, we are one of the cosmetic industry's leading providers of wholesale acrylic nail sculpting and dip powder materials, as well as offering a full line of EMA acrylic nail monomers.

