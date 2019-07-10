Making a Difference for National Pet Fire Safety Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence is not only known for its pet containment system keeping pets happy and safe in their yards, but also safe from other hazards like house fires. So, in honor of National Pet Fire Safety Day this July, Invisible Fence raises awareness for pet fire safety tips and the Project Breathe™ Program, the company's pet oxygen mask donation effort.

Project Breathe™ Program

Since the Project Breathe Program's inception in 2007, Invisible Fence has donated more than half a million dollars in life-saving equipment for first responders. This donation provided 27,492 pet oxygen masks and contributed to hundreds of pet lives saved.

"The goal for Project Breathe is simple," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence. "We want to ensure that every fire department and rescue unit across the U.S. and Canada are equipped with life-saving pet oxygen masks."

As a program that thrives by word of mouth, Invisible Fence encourages people to ask their local fire departments if they have these pet-saving kits. If not, fire departments can request pet oxygen mask kit donations here.

Pet Fire Safety Tips

American Kennel Club estimates more than 500,000 pets are affected annually by home fires, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. In addition to raising awareness for pet oxygen masks that can revive these pets, Invisible Fence also asks people to spread awareness for preventative measures, including these pet fire safety tips:

Consider flameless candles to prevent wagging tails from knocking over open flames

Hang fire alert window clings to help firefighters identify the number of pets who reside in the home

Practice pet fire drills in case of emergency

Invisible Fence has Indoor Shields® Solutions that can pet-proof rooms and help prevent fire hazards. Indoor Shields units are fully compatible with Boundary Plus® Pet Fences and the Doorman™ Electronic Pet Door, so pets have a customized safe area inside and outside their house.

For additional information about Invisible Fence or Project Breathe, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the electronic pet containment industry in 1973, protecting pets across the U.S. and Canada with containment, avoidance and access solutions. Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions, protecting more than 3,000,000 pets.

Contact: Tricia Everett

Email: teverett@invisiblefence.net

Phone: (865) 235-8791

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/making-a-difference-for-national-pet-fire-safety-day-300882911.html

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand