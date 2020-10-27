Making the AI leap: Leading AI experts gather to discuss Singapore's changing business landscape

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Royal Danish Embassy, Singapore and Cyber Youth Singapore officially supporting the event, global technology experts and solution providers unearthed the new opportunities for AI adoption in Singapore.

Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO & Founder of SingularityNET Foundation, Hong Kong; Sandra Jensen Landi, Ambassador to Singapore, Royal Danish Embassy, Singapore; Sutowo Wong, Director at Analytics and information Management, Ministry of Health Singapore, Richard Dutton, Head of Machine Learning at Google, USA; Kirill Petropavlov - AI Director at Bank of Singapore; shared crucial insights on new developments in AI during the COVID era.

"Everyone is deploying AI and those who are willing to move faster in the direction of AGI are going to have a competitive advantage in delivering more value and receiving more value," said Dr Ben Goertzel in his keynote on the advancement of AI to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Sandra Jensen Landi, Ambassador to Singapore discussed how Denmark is focusing on Human-Centric AI for building trust, transference and the greater good. She stated, 'Digitalisation in Denmark is not about technology, it is about empowering citizens, it is about human needs. Our policies are aimed at putting citizens in control of his or her data & to make free and accessible data available to improve everyday living and to drive corporate innovation as well."

The conference was hosted on Vmeets, an advanced virtual events platform specialised in providing a modern digital experience setup for immersive and interactive virtual events that create real engagements, deliver data and drive revenue.

At the virtual events platform, participants were able to discuss on many trends and challenges such as; transforming into a Human-Centric AI organization post-crisis, future of work, deploying enterprise AI, how AI can transform customer experience, cloud tech, cyber security in a post-COVID era and more.

World AI Show - Singapore was officially sponsored by; Platinum Sponsor - Tech Data and Dataiku; Gold Sponsors - AspireNxt; Exhibitors - NeoSOFT Technologies and BCS Technology International Other partners included; Supporting Partner: Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore and Cyber Youth Singapore; Association Partner – Artificial Intelligence Society of Hong Kong; PR Partner – PR Newswire Asia.

