Makita Recalls Cordless Hedge Trimmers

(RTTNews) - Makita U.S.A. has recalled about 2,600 cordless hedge trimmers due to laceration hazard.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer's shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.

The recall involves Makita cordless hedge trimmers. The trimmer has a teal and black handle with a steel blade. The serial number is on the battery mounting port. The model and serial number ranges included in the recall can be found on CPSC website.

The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled cordless hedge trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair. Makita will provide consumers with a merchandise return label to ship the trimmers back to the firm for the free installation of a new blade guard. The firm will return the repaired trimmer with a teal-colored guard on the blade.

The recalled product was sold at home improvement stores, hardware stores and other independent outdoor power equipment stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 through June 2022 for between $260 and $420.