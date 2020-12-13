Mako Industries Announces the Partnership with Eagle Disinfection Group

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2020 Mako Industries announced today, the partnership with Eagle Disinfection Group providing the world's most validated purification technology, Puradigm® to combat dangerous air and surface contaminants safely in populated environments 24/7. Products and services are immediately available for the healthcare, industrial, commercial, and higher education markets.

"We are pleased to partner with Mako Industries as an "Authorized Reseller" and Installer of the Puradigm technology. Their longstanding energy connections and outstanding service reputation make Mako Industries a perfect complement to Eagle Disinfection Group," says Brandon Dewan, CEO of Eagle Disinfection Group.

The Puradigm technology is proven to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) up to 99.99% by independent testing at the University of Florida's Biosafety Level 3 lab. This is the only technology of its kind that has PROVEN SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) results.

"Partnering with Eagle Disinfection Group and Puradigm allows us the opportunity to leverage our highly skilled technicians and bring people back to work in safe and clean environments. We are extremely excited to provide this active technology that seeks out and destroys dangerous pathogens in the air that we breathe and on the surfaces, we touch. Our recent installation at the Texas State Capital in Austin in support of Eagle and the Puradigm Technology is just the beginning," says Mark Provine, CEO, Mako Industries.

Mako Industries provides you with the strongest, most cost-effective, and energy-efficient services designed to improve your air quality, maintain a healthy environment and reduce your overall operating costs. Mako is equipped to facilitate product sales, installation, and annual maintenance services to ensure the overall health of your Puradigm system.

About Mako Industries

Mako Industries is a full-service Covid-19 Mitigation & Monitoring, HVAC, mechanical, electrical, piping & structural fabrication services, company. We provide highly trained and skilled technicians, project managers, and sales professionals to support your commercial and industrial needs. For more information, visit Mako Industries, http://www.makoind.com

About Parent Company Mako Oilfield Services

Mako Oilfield Services is a Houston based oilfield manufacturing and Service Company that focuses on providing turnkey solutions to major Oil and Gas, Industrial, Subsea, Marine, and Petroleum companies around the world, and is supported by 100 years of combined leadership experience. http://www.makooilfield.com

Media Contact:

Steve Lykins, President, Mako Industries slykins@makoind.com

