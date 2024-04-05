Malaysia Bourse May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market rebounded on Thursday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,550-point plateau, although it's likely to see renewed consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the plantations, financial shares and power stocks, while the telecoms were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 16.23 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 1,553.24 after trading between 1,537.25 and 1,554.33.

Among the actives, Axiata sank 0.76 percent, while Celcomdigi lost 0.47 percent, CIMB Group jumped 1.37 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.37 percent, IHH Healthcare and QL Resources both rose 0.17 percent, IOI Corporation improved 0.76 percent, Maxis climbed 1.17 percent, Maybank collected 0.73 percent, MISC increased 0.65 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 0.15 percent, Press Metal skyrocketed 7.34 percent, Public Bank strengthened 1.20 percent, RHB Capital added 0.53 percent, Sime Darby soared 1.86 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surged 3.45 percent, Telekom Malaysia accelerated 1.66 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 1.77 percent, YTL Corporation rallied 1.53 percent, YTL Power advanced 1.01 percent and MRDIY, Petronas Gas, Genting, PPB Group and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and spent much of the day in positive territory before a late plunge sent them deep into the red.

The Dow plummeted 530.16 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 38,596.98, while the NASDAQ tumbled 228.38 points or 1.40 percent to close at 16,049.08 and the S&P 500 sank 64.28 points or 1.23 percent to end at 5,147.21.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came amid a continued surge by the price of crude oil, which advanced for the fifth straight session and reached its highest levels since last October - raising concerns higher that energy prices will keep inflation elevated and convince the Federal Reserve to hold off on lowering interest rates.

Oil prices moved higher on Thursday, extending recent gains amid concerns about supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.16 or 1.4 percent at $86.59 a barrel, gaining for a fifth straight session.

Earlier in the session, stocks benefited from a positive reaction to a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected last week.

The advance by jobless claims generated some optimism about the outlook for interest rates, although the likelihood of a rate cut in June remains uncertain.