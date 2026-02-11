Malaysia Bourse May Hand Back Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,755-point plateau although it may head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on fading optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, weakness from the telecoms and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index added 8.85 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 1,756.39 after trading between 1,745.51 and 1,757.15. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail expanded 1.26 percent, while AMMB Holdings slumped 0.92 percent, Axiata stumbled 2.10 percent, Celcomdigi improved 0.62 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.47 percent, Gamuda retreated 1.44 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slipped 0.40 percent, Maxis added 0.52 percent, Maybank rallied 2.17 percent, MISC dropped 0.86 percent, MRDIY spiked 2.20 percent, Nestle Malaysia sank 0.62 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 2.45 percent, Petronas Dagangan and Public Bank both increased 0.59 percent, Petronas Gas shed 0.55 percent, PPB Group climbed 0.91 percent, Press Metal vaulted 1.97 percent, QL Resources fell 0.49 percent, RHB Bank perked 0.12 percent, Sime Darby surged 5.45 percent, SD Guthrie rose 0.35 percent, YTL Corporation lost 0.50 percent, YTL Power advanced 0.66 percent and Sunway, Telekom Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher but quickly headed south and hugged the line for the balance of the day, finally ending slightly under water.

The Dow shed 66.74 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 50,121.40, while the NASDAQ slumped 36.01 points or 0.16 percent to close at 23.066.47 and the S&P 500 eased 0.34 points or 0.00 percent to end at 6,941.47.

The initial strength on Wall Street followed the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing employment in the U.S. increased more than expected in January.

However, the report also showed a significant downward revision to job growth in 2025, with the increase in employment revised to 181,000 jobs from 584,000 jobs.

The stronger-than-expected job growth in January may also have reduced the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, offsetting the initial positive reaction.

Crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday amid heightening tension between the U.S. and Iran, with Israel's intervention exacerbating the standoff. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $0.57 or 0.89 percent at $64.53 per barrel.