Malaysia Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just shy of the 1,620-point plateau although the rally may stall on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky ahead of key inflation data and hampered by rising crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets are likely to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares and technology stocks were capped by weakness among the plantations.

For the day, the index added 9.56 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 1,618.01 after trading between 1,608.91 and 1,619.30.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Monday end remained on oppositive sides of the line throughout the day, ending little changed.

The Dow climbed 195.60 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 51,850.55, while the NASDAQ dropped 120.27 points or 0.44 percent to close at 27,245.90 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.30 points or 0.06 percent to end at 7,807.24.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data on Wednesday.

That data may have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month, with current forecasts suggesting no change.

Earnings news is also likely to attract attention, as financial giants Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher day on Monday in the wake of fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia's aviation infrastructure by Iran-backed Houthi militants. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery jumped $2.42 or 2.6 percent to $94.27 a barrel.