19.08.2021 02:00:00
Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) Nationals Teams, Schedule and Where to Watch
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd ("Techninier"), has successfully completed the Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) at the state level, which took place from July 10 to August 8. It brings together the best 64 teams to represent their respective states at the MEL21 Nationals, from August 14 to September 1, to battle for a prize pool of RM20,000 for each category.
The categories to be competed at MEL21 Nationals involve PlayerUnknown's Mobile Battlegrounds (PUBGM), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), EA Sports FIFA21 and Dota 2. MEL21, organized by ESI in collaboration with Esukan.gg and Techninier, is a premier State and National Esports League and involves the participation of amateur and semi-professional players from 13 states and 3 federal territories of Malaysia. This league-based tournament started on July 10 and boasted a massive prize pool of RM200,000.
A total of 288 players from 64 teams were crowned state champions for PUBG Mobile, DOTA 2, FIFA21 and MLBB are as follows:
State
PUBG Mobile
DOTA 2
FIFA 21
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Johor
VXM FANX
RTZ
Slurpee_Crack
IdonTKnow
Melaka
C4
Thirst Esports
Domo
Magnus Convallis
Negeri Sembilan
ESDK Sanguine
Team Nemesis
Draco
ESDK Leora
Perlis
Agent Seven
Bad Bunny
Nazadidas
Baekdowh Pika
Kedah
RMC Glazer
Team Highground
Orangefavlain
Revitalize
Pulau Pinang
TY Saviour
Dragon Spirit
Hafidz94
Cyduken
Perak
YSX Esport (X)
Sitiawan Esport
Maxnevis
Perak Pride
Kelantan
Pandark Red Warrior
Ya Kin Mookata
Leemaestro29_
Kespoc Gold
Terengganu
Hastalavista Esports
Durian King
Playerqnvn1
Mikey
Pahang
LX
Hashira
FPX_Neqi
Undercover
Kuala Lumpur
The Gringos Xtoxic
Petala Langit
Halowake
Team HAQ
Selangor
Farang Guerilla
Animals
Phoencia24
Richie eSport
Sabah
STP Alpha
Team Plus+
Punkyz
RHG Esport
Sarawak
Dejavu New Era
Team Thanks
FVP_Cruyffism-
Bountee Esports
Putrajaya
TFES Ciao
Team Cheah
Zthaqif
Zeo Eksdi
Labuan
Violence Ares
Fate of Vengeances
VEC_Taufikyakup
Kingzone Revo
The MEL21 Nationals will be broadcast live together with the popular casters and host on Esukan.gg portal (https://www.esukan.gg/mel/video) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/esukan.gg) from August 14 to September 1. All viewers can join the Giveaway session and stand a chance to win attractive goodies. Esukan.gg and Techninier will keep a steady pipeline of eSports events in Malaysia and other countries throughout the year.
