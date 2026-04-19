Malaysia Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost a dozen points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,695-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is gloomy after the Strait of Hormuz was shut down again over the weekend. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday, but the Asian bourses are now expected to open under pressure on Monday.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, weakness from the industrials and a mixed picture from the telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 5.50 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 1,695.21 after trading between 1,682.88 and 1,696.39. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail surged 4.20 percent, while AMMB Holdings strengthened 0.82 percent, Axiata dropped 0.88 percent, Celcomdigi skidded 1.00 percent, CIMB Group was up 0.27 percent, Gamuda spiked 1.39 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.34 percent, Maxis jumped 0.83 percent, Maybank increased 0.36 percent, MISC improved 0.49 percent, MRDIY soared 3.21 percent, Nestle Malaysia eased 0.02 percent, Petronas Chemicals retreated 1.24 percent, Petronas Dagangan stumbled 1.25 percent, Petronas Gas dipped 0.11 percent, PPB Group accelerated 1.04 percent, Press Metal rose 0.13 percent, Public Bank collected 0.43 percent, RHB Bank rallied 0.99 percent, Sunway Healthcare advanced 0.55 percent, Telekom Malaysia vaulted 0.72 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 0.70 percent, YTL Corporation tumbled 2.50 percent, YTL Power fell 0.27 percent and Sime Darby, SD Guthrie, Sunway, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending at session highs.

The Dow jumped 868.71 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 49.447.43, while the NASDAQ rallied 365.78 points or 1.52 percent to end at 24,468.48 and the S&P 500 gained 84.78 points or 1.20 percent to close at 7,126.06.

For the week, the NASDAQ skyrocketed 6.8 percent, the S&P 500 soared 4.9 percent and the Dow spiked 3.2 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came following news that Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial traffic on the heels of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The news of the temporary reopening of the strait led to a nosedive by the price of crude oil, easing supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $11.17 or 10.58 percent at $84.11 per barrel.

The strength on Wall Street may also have reflected optimism about the strength of corporate earnings ahead of the quarterly results from several big-name companies this week.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In February, imports were up 8.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 10.8 percent for a trade surplus of NYR16.70 billion.