Malaysia Shares May See Renewed Consolidation On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,730-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on weakness among the tech shares and because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its effect on oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, industrials and telecoms, while the plantations were soft.

For the day, the index gained 12.33 points or 0.72 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,729.60 after moving as low as 1,714.12. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail tumbled 1.97 percent, while AMMB Holdings shed 0.48 percent, Axiata climbed 0.89 percent, Celcomdigi rose 0.34 percent, CIMB Group jumped 1.70 percent, Gamuda surged 3.72 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.46 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.49 percent, Maxis improved 0.57 percent, Maybank vaulted 1.08 percent, MISC and SD Guthrie both added 0.50 percent, MRDIY advanced 0.59 percent, Nestle Malaysia spiked 3.21 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 3.28 percent, Petronas Dagangan strengthened 1.18 percent, Petronas Gas dropped 0.55 percent, PPB Group eased 0.18 percent, Press Metal skidded 0.68 percent, Public Bank rallied 1.27 percent, RHB Bank collected 0.37 percent, Sime Darby stumbled 1.82 percent, Sunway perked 0.19 percent, Sunway Healthcare increased 0.54 percent, Telekom Malaysia expanded 1.06 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.41 percent, YTL Corporation accelerated 2.94 percent and YTL Power retreated 1.02 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but all quickly tracked to the downside and finished in the red.

The Dow shed 25.86 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 49,141.93, while the NASDAQ slumped 223.30 points or 0.90 percent to end at 24,663.80 and the S&P 500 sank 35.11 points or 0.49 percent to close at 7,138.80.

The NASDAQ pulled back well off Monday's record closing high as companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure came under pressure after reports said OpenAI recently missed its own targets for new users and revenue.

An extended surge by the price of crude oil also weighed on Wall Street, with U.S. crude oil futures spiking above $100 a barrel before giving ground.

Crude oil prices soared on Tuesday amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran stalemate, although it gave ground later in the day following reports that Iran readied a revised peace plan. West Texas Intermediate crude for June month delivery was up $3.44 or 3.57 percent at $99.81 per barrel.