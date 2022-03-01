Malaysia Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, climbing almost 35 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,610-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for continued volatility as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The European markets finished lower and the U.S. bourses ended mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference after a wild ride.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and glove makers. For the day, the index climbed 16.56 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 1,608.28 after trading between 1,595.74 and 1,613.49. Volume was 3.48 billion shares worth 3.97 billion ringgit. There were 635 decliners and 413 gainers. Among the actives, Axiata soared 2.88 percent, while CIMB Group increased 0.71 percent, Dialog Group gathered 1.44 percent, Digi.com rallied 2.53 percent, Genting, Hartalega Holdings and PPB Group all were up 0.22 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.33 percent, IHH Healthcare added 1.39 percent, INARI climbed 1.90 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong strengthened 2.04 percent, Maybank slumped 1.35 percent, Maxis and Hong Leong Bank both improved 1.01 percent, MISC gained 1.38 percent, MRDIY retreated 1.63 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 2.80 percent, Petronas Dagangan skyrocketed 6.43 percent, Press Metal perked 1.19 percent, Public Bank collected 1.83 percent, RHB Capital surged 2.97 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.73 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 2.72 percent, Telekom Malaysia plummeted 5.42 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 1.89 percent, Top Glove jumped 2.50 percent and IOI Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up mixed as the major averages opened lower on Monday. Amidst wild swings, the Dow and the S&P 500 remained in the red throughout, although a late surge from the NASDAQ pushed it into positive territory.

The Dow dropped 166.15 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 33,892.60, while the NASDAQ added 56.78 points or 0.41 percent to close at 13,751.40 and the S&P lost 10.71 points or 0.24 percent to end at 4,373.94.

Geopolitical concerns have contributed to the pullback on Wall Street amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. News that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on high alert has led to worries about an escalation.

Russian and Ukrainian officials are meeting on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border to discuss a possible ceasefire, although optimism the talks will lead to peace is low. The West continues to ramp up sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion, leading to worries about the impact on the global economy.

On the U.S. economic front, MNI Indicators released a report showing a significant slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in February.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday amid rising concerns about supply disruptions in Russia. As Russia accounts for about 10 percent of the global oil supply, the sanctions by the West are likely to significantly hurt supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by 4.13 or 4.5 percent at $95.72 a barrel.