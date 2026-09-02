Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 50 points or 2.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,710-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and telecoms, while the plantations and industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 8.20 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 1,708.74 after trading between 1,695.89 and 1,709.71.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 295.07 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 53,061.95, while the NASDAQ added 118.05 points or 0.45 percent to end at 26,217.83 and the S&P 500 gained 35.13 points or 0.46 percent to close at 7,666.60.

The strength on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting following the recent slump, which dragged the S&P 500 down to its lowest levels in nearly a month. Early buying interest was also generated by a pullback in treasury yields.

Even as yields bounced well off their early lows, a report from payroll processor ADP showing weaker than expected private sector job growth eased concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Traders may be hopeful that signs of weakness in the labor market will lead the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates later this month even amid concerns about inflation.

Crude oil prices jumped on Wednesday after the U.S. commenced its second round of attacks against Iran to escalate hostilities. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.97 or 1.08 percent at $91.19 per barrel.