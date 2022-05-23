Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Its Slide On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping just 6 points or 0.4 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,550-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, with support from oil stocks capped by weakness from tech shares. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Friday following losses from the financials, gains from the telecoms and mixed performances from the glove makers and plantations.

For the day, the index eased 0.29 points or 0.02 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,549.12 after peaking at 1,558.51. Volume was 2.394 billion shares worth 1.985 billion ringgit. There were 593 gainers and 318 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata spiked 1.58 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.40 percent, Dialog Group soared 2.13 percent, Digi.com jumped 0.88 percent, Genting tanked 1.03 percent, Genting Malaysia slumped 0.33 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 1.18 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 0.76 percent, INARI advanced 0.79 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.23 percent, Maybank fell 0.22 percent, Maxis climbed 0.84 percent, MISC eased 0.13 percent, MRDIY gained 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.30 percent, PPB Group perked 0.82 percent, Press Metal surged 3.54 percent, Public Bank tumbled 1.09 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.34 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surrendered 0.96 percent, Telekom Malaysia accelerated 1.24 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.65 percent and Top Glove, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Sime Darby were unchanged.

Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened higher on Friday, quickly plummeted into the red before rallying to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 8.77 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 31,261.90, while the NASDAQ fell 33.88 points or 0.30 percent to close at 11,354.62 and the S&P 500 rose 0.57 points or 0.01 percent to end at 3,901.36.

For the week, the NASDAQ dove 3.8 percent, the S&P sank 3 percent and the Dow lost 2.9 percent.

The extended volatility on Wall Street came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom following recent weakness.

The S&P 500 was down more than 20 percent from January's record closing high, which is seen as signaling a bear market.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, lifted by the proposed ban on Russian oil by the EU and the relaxation of Covid lockdowns in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July added $0.39 or 0.4 percent at $110.28 a barrel.