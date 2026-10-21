Malaysia Stock Market May Tick Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 5 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,600-point plateau and it may see mild upside again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing oil prices and upbeat earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology stocks and financial shares were capped by weakness among the resource and energy companies.

For the day, the index rose 2.69 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,602.27 after trading between 1,596.69 and 1,604.13.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened flat but quickly tracked to the upside and largely trended that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 360.21 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 52,856.09, while the NASDAQ rallied 278.04 points or 1.05 percent to close at 26,702.86 and the S&P 500 gained 44.60 points or 0.58 percent to end at 7,757.17.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector amid a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like SpaceX (SPCX), Tesla (TSLA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Crude oil prices edged lower Wednesday on reports of progress in Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down by $0.69 or 0.71 percent at $97.13 per barrel.