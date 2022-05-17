Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Wesak Day, the Malaysia stock market had bounced higher again, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had collected just over 5 points or 0.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,545-point plateau and it's expected to open higher on Tuesday as it catches up on missed sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with support from energy stocks likely limited by weakness from technology companies. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the plantations and glove makers were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 5.61 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 1,544.41 after trading between 1,541.15 and 1,551.33. Volume was 3.166 billion shares worth 2.507 billion ringgit. There were 658 gainers and 318 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata fell 0.29 percent, while CIMB Group lost 0.20 percent, Dialog Group and Sime Darby both sank 0.43 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.73 percent, Genting gathered 0.45 percent, Genting Malaysia rose 0.68 percent, Hartalega Holdings and PPB Group both gained 0.92 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.16 percent, INARI strengthened 1.99 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 2.61 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong increased 0.76 percent, Maybank retreated 1.21 percent, MISC added 0.93 percent, MRDIY accelerated 3.50 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 1.22 percent, Press Metal surged 5.00 percent, Public Bank plunged 2.16 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.79 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 4.49 percent, Telekom Malaysia improved 1.03 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 2.02 percent, Top Glove soared 4.70 percent and Maxis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened lower on Monday but saw time on both sides of the unchanged line, eventually ending mixed.

The Dow rose 26.76 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 32,223.42, while the NASDAQ plummeted 142.21 points or 1.20 percent to end at 11,662.79 and the S&P 500 sank 15.88 points or 0.39 percent to close at 4,008.01.

Disappointing economic data from the U.S., Europe and China weighed on sentiment, prompting investors to largely stay cautious.

A downward revision in EU growth forecast by the European Commission, as did data showing German wholesale price inflation hitting a record high.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May.

Crude oil futures shrugged off early weakness and settled sharply higher on Monday, buoyed by rising gasoline prices after a drop in stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.71 or 3.4 percent at $114.20 a barrel.