Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,750-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also expected to open to the upside.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the telecoms, weakness from the industrials and a mixed performance from the financial sector.

For the day, the index perked 0.72 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,752.83 after trading between 1,746.08 and 1,754.20. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail surged 3.43 percent, while AMMB Holdings soared 1.39 percent, Axiata improved 0.43 percent, Celcomdigi increased 0.31 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.24 percent, IHH Healthcare slumped 0.79 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 0.76 percent, Maxis rallied 1.04 percent, Maybank spiked 1.33 percent, Nestle Malaysia rose 0.18 percent, Petronas Dagangan fell 0.19 percent, Petronas Gas lost 0.22 percent, PPB Group tanked 2.16 percent, Press Metal added 0.26 percent, Public Bank sank 0.59 percent, QL Resources advanced 0.50 percent, RHB Bank collected 0.12 percent, Sime Darby plummeted 4.17 percent, SD Guthrie perked 0.17 percent, Sunway shed 0.51 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 1.00 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.70 percent, YTL Corporation contracted 0.98 percent, YTL Power tumbled 3.21 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Gamuda, Petronas Chemicals, MISC and MRDIY were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened slightly lower but quickly bounced to the upside and largely spent the balance of the session in the green, ending near daily highs.

The Dow jumped 230.77 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 49,625.97, while the NASDAQ rallied 203.37 points or 0.90 percent to end at 22,886.07 and the S&P 500 added 47.62 points or 0.69 percent to close at 6,909.51.

For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ shot up 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs, delivering a major blow to the president's signature economic policy.

Early in the session, stocks moved lower after the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Also, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected uptick in the annual rate of consumer price growth, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates on hold in the near future.

Crude oil prices were relatively lackluster on Friday after spiking to their highest levels in six months amid concerns about a potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was up $0.05 or 0.1 percent at $66.45 a barrel.