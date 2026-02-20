Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,750-point plateau although it's likely to open under pressure on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing geopolitical concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher again on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index added 10.85 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 1,752.11 after trading between 1,743.63 and 1,755.08. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail plummeted 6.17 percent, while AMMB Holdings rallied 1.73 percent, Celcomdigi strengthened 1.27 percent, CIMB Group advanced 1.07 percent, Gamuda expanded 1.45 percent, IHH Healthcare added 1.02 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.70 percent, Maxis improved 1.05 percent, Maybank and QL Resources both gained 1.01 percent, MISC sank 0.61 percent, MRDIY vaulted 1.63 percent, Nestle Malaysia perked 0.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals was up 0.58 percent, Petronas Dagangan jumped 1.84 percent, Petronas Gas fell 0.22 percent, PPB Group picked up 0.54 percent, Public Bank collected 0.20 percent, RHB Bank climbed 1.11 percent, Sime Darby soared 2.56 percent, SD Guthrie gathered 0.69 percent, Sunway increased 1.04 percent, Telekom Malaysia accelerated 1.92 percent, Tenaga Nasional stumbled 1.11 percent, YTL Corporation surged 3.54 percent, YTL Power spiked 2.30 percent and Axiata, Press Metal and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent the entire session under water, ending off session lows.

The Dow stumbled 267.50 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 49,395.16, while the NASDAQ dropped70.91 points or 0.31 percent to close at 22,682.73 and the S&P 500 slipped 19.42 points or 0.28 percent to end at 6,861.89.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from Walmart (WMT) after the company provided weaker than expected earnings guidance for the current year.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a continued spike by the price of crude oil amid concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched readings on consumer price inflation on Friday. The data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Thursday amid concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with reports suggesting American military intervention may be imminent. West Texas Intermediate for March delivery was up $1.25 or 1.9 percent to $66.44 a barrel.