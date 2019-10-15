Malaysian Champions Emerge At The Taiwan Excellence Esports Cup (TEEC) Grand Finale

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Malaysian champions of the Taiwan Excellence Esports Cup, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), have finally emerged victorious, each claiming a slice of the RM113,000 pool prize from a total of 30 qualifying teams at the tournament. A total of over 30,000 visitors tuned-in online and 17,389 flocked to the grand stage to witness the final showdown during the three-day tournament.

Anne Hung, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia comments, "In 2018, we held the Taiwan Excellence Intercollege Battleground, and it was a big success. This year we returned with new inspiration - the Taiwan Excellence Esports Cup. TEEC has come with an even greater vision, providing an international platform for Malaysian gamers to experience the best and latest esports products, as well as showcase their best teamwork during the friendly tournament in Taiwan."

Over 283 team registered and an estimated 1,415 individuals participated. The tournament's ability to attract significant participation is attributed to the great support of Taiwan's brilliant esports brands including Aero, Aorus, Cooler Master, InWin, MSI, Predator, Republic of Gamers (ROG), TeamGroup, Thermaltake, Transcend, XPG, ZADAK, and ZOWIE.

Their journey began in April this year as they competed tirelessly through stages to secure their place at the Taiwan Excellence Esports Cup Grand Finale. The new Malaysian champions competed in three main game titles; Counter-strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), DotA 2 and League of Legends, with each team walking away with RM10,000.

The newly crowned champions for CS: GO, team Frostfire's coach, Andrew "bali" Joseph, expressed his excitement for the team's performance yesterday evening. "We're thrilled to have lifted the trophy in this tournament. We saw a fantastic opportunity not just to compete but also gain crucial experiences that otherwise can only be found in tournaments outside of the country. We're truly enjoying this moment."

For the CS: GO champion, their journey will continue in Taiwan for an all-expense-paid trip and a friendly international match. There, they will compete with other respective champions of the TEEC tournament from Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and India for an additional US$2,000 grand prize.

TEEC 2019 Champions + Prizes Won

CSGO:

Champion: FrostFire (RM10,000)

Dota 2:

Champion: Flower Gaming (RM10,000)

LoL:

Champion: Pepega (RM10,000)

SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)