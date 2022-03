Malaysian glovemakers suffer RM3.6b export revenue loss during US import ban

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (Margma) has clarified an earlier response in parliament that there was a potential glove export revenue loss of RM3.6 billion (S$1.2 billion) for all Malaysian glove manufacturers over the span of the Withhold Release Order (WRO) imposed by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), instead of just Top Glove.