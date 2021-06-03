Malaysia's first premier consumer rewards program, BonusLink consolidates martech stack with Netcore Cloud - Asia's leading marketing cloud platform

MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , the leading full-stack martech SaaS company, announced that BonusLink, Malaysian multiparty loyalty card program, has partnered with Netcore Cloud to drive its multichannel marketing automation and engagement campaigns for boosting customer retention and experience.

Launched in 1998, BonusLink is Malaysia's first premier consumer rewards program with 12 million members nationwide. It has partnered with 260+ prominent brands with 3000+ outlets across Malaysia. BonusLink members collect points on transacting at these participating outlets, and can redeem gifts using these points. BonusLink launched the BLINK app in July 2020 with a whole suite of features, a new merchant microsite with easy sign-in, the merchant app, and new digital initiatives. BonusLink Pay ("BLINKIT") was later introduced in late 2020, when more than 200 F&B merchants around the Klang Valley region accept BLINKIT as a mode of payment. Currently, there are more than 400,000 registered users on the BLINK App with over 200,000 monthly active users and the numbers keep growing.

Netcore Cloud has been a formidable player in the martech space globally, with a keen focus on SouthEast Asia. 75% of Asia's unicorns trust Netcore Cloud with their multichannel customer engagement and retention campaigns.

Netcore Cloud's platforms that include omnichannel marketing automation, dynamic segmentation, content personalization, advanced actionable analytics, and CDP with a layer of AI across the platform, make Netcore Cloud a preferred partner for brands focusing on improving their customers' experience.

BonusLink has chosen to replace its traditional marketing tools with Netcore Cloud's all-in-one martech platform to power intelligent engagement across all consumer touchpoints – app, website, emails, SMS etc. It wishes to deliver enhanced personalized experiences to its loyalty members, enable timely redemption, and encourage repeat purchases.

"We wanted a comprehensive marketing automation platform to replace the multiple tools and solutions we had been using. We trust that Netcore Cloud's consolidated AI-powered platform will help us execute our engagement campaigns seamlessly. We are particularly enthusiastic about the personalized recommendations and behavioral targeting. This is in-line with the BonusLink's latest transformation journey, where we wish to extend the concept of personalized rewards/offers into something more fitting and relevant thus making 'every moment a bonus' for our Members," said Melvin Ooi, CEO of BonusLink.

"We are excited to partner with a leading brand like BonusLink which has a huge member base of 12 million. Its rich demographic and transactional data collected over last 23 years is something we are keen to analyze further and provide personalized solutions to impact the key engagement and experience KPIs. We are confident that, with us, BonusLink will achieve the same level of success as the other global marquee brands we work with," said Abitabh Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Cloud.

Netcore Cloud is a globally recognized martech SaaS company. It offers full-stack martech products that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all customer touchpoints. The platform is an all-in-one solution for building unified views of customers, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting and actionable analytics. All the products are designed to scale, with a focus on ROI. Netcore Cloud delivers 12+ billion emails, and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month for world's top marketers.

Netcore Cloud serves 5000+ clients across 18 countries. Industry leading brands like Celcom, TNG Digital, Fave, Standard Chartered Bank, Star Media, AirAsia BIG, PizzaHut Malaysia, McDonalds Malaysia, Malindo Air, Hermo, MPH Online, and FlowerChimp, trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals.

Netcore Cloud has been in business for 20+ years, is a leader in Asia and is expanding its presence in the US, EU, and South America. It operates out of India, USA, Germany, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE.

BonusLink is Malaysia's most successful loyalty marketing company and is a service provider to big brands such as Shell, AmBank, Parkson, KK Super Mart, Focus Point, Agoda, EzCab, Merchantrade and many more eminent brands. 'BonusLink Online Shopping' was also recently introduced with over 20 top online brands such as Watsons, Malaysia Airlines, SportsDirect.com, Shopee and more under its wing. BonusLink is more than a one-destination card, gladly accepted by many of Malaysia's best brands nationwide, covering various industries. Since its inception in 1998, BonusLink's membership base has grown to over 12 million Members comprising two thirds of the urban population in Malaysia.

Users can download the award-winning BLINK App by searching for "BonusLink" on the iOS or Android App Stores, available only in Malaysia. The BLINK App has recently won in the 2021 Malaysia Technology Excellence Award under the category of Mobile – Marketing and Public Relations. Visit www.bonuslink.com.my for more information.

