Malaysia's Sunway Pyramid Mall cuts RM3 million in annual energy cost for seven consecutive years with Johnson Controls' technology

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, a global leader in building technologies and solutions, has enabled Sunway Pyramid mall, one of the largest shopping malls in Malaysia, to save more than RM3 million in annual energy cost consistently since the retrofit in 2012. The result of a comprehensive chiller plant retrofit, the achievement exceeded the targets set by the Sunway management in its quest for improving energy efficiency and sustainability of the mega mall that opened in 1997.

Johnson Controls was awarded the retrofit contract in a six-way tender exercise. The project scope was to replace the aging original installation to eliminate the use of HCFC[1] refrigerant gas, and to improve the overall chiller plant room efficiency. In addition, the project was to be carried out without downtime to the retailers and shoppers at the mall.

With a total retail floor area of nearly 4 million square feet, the retrofit project is one of the largest for shopping malls and a pioneer for green buildings in this category in Malaysia. It is estimated that green building practices can reduce a building's operating costs by as much as nine percent, while increasing the building value by 7.5 percent and providing a 6.6 percent increase in return on investment.[2]

"Sunway Pyramid mall is one of the largest shopping centers in Malaysia. Given the size of the retrofit project, it's imperative that we select a partner with a proven technology, solid track record and good after sales service to support us. Johnson Controls, as one of the top providers of energy efficient chillers in the market, fits the bill. The YORK® chillers have exceeded our expectations in terms of performance and energy savings," said Mr. Jason Chin, general manager of operations, Sunway Malls.

Johnson Controls designed and installed an integrated software to optimize the performance of a series of centrifugal water chillers (comprising seven units of 1,200 TR[3] capacity and one unit of 550 TR capacity). The solution exceeded the mall's energy efficiency targets within a year of project completion. It delivered a plant room efficiency of 0.75 kW/TR or less, and exceeded the target of 30 percent reduction in energy consumption. The carbon dioxide reduction is estimated to reach 6,400 metric tons per year.

The new solution also offers flexibility and improves productivity. It has sufficient redundancy to ensure undisrupted cooling and is able to provide extra cooling capacity during peak periods when there is higher footfall at the mall. The maintenance personnel can better manage and monitor the plant room performance through the system's automation features and analytics, thereby improving overall efficiency such as faster response time to address any disruptions.

"It's our mission at Johnson Controls to help facilities owners optimize their buildings for better comfort, cost savings and sustainability. We are honored to play a pivotal role in the transformative journey of Sunway Pyramid, one of Selangor's most well-known landmarks," said Fam Wee Chean, country general manager, Malaysia.

Johnson Controls has been selected to work on other properties under the Sunway Group. New projects will include providing energy efficient cooling solutions to properties such as Sunway University, Sunway Velocity Hotel and Sunway Medical Center.

[1] Hydrochlorofluorocarbons are chemicals mainly used as refrigerants and when released into the atmosphere, deplete the Earth's protective ozone layer and contribute to climate change. [2] Clean Malaysia https://cleanmalaysia.com/2015/08/28/the-rise-of-green-building-in-malaysia/ [3] Ton of Refrigeration is a unit of power to describe the heat-extraction capacity of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment.

