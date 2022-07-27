Malbek Hires New VP of Finance to Support Its Rapid Growth

PRINCETON, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek , the most cutting-edge, AI-fueled Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, announced it has hired Richard Colie as the company's VP of Finance to support the organization's ongoing growth. He leads all financial functions of the organization and brings his expertise in scaling successful SaaS companies to the role.

"We are forecasting to more than double our revenue and customer base this year, and having Rich's deep finance leadership experience with high-growth SaaS companies is a perfect fit for where we are as an organization and where we want to go," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and co-founder of Malbek. "As we continue to broaden our team of experts, we are perfectly positioned to scale the strong customer growth we've experienced over the past few years."

The Malbek platform is trusted by Fortune 500 customers and other large enterprise teams, as well as many small to mid-sized high-growth organizations. By accelerating contract cycle times by 50% Malbek enables Legal, Sales, Finance and Procurement teams to achieve increased productivity.

Colie joins Malbek after more than a dozen years as a finance executive for multiple tech companies, spanning from SaaS startups to global leaders. Prior to Malbek, he spent last few years helping scale two VC-backed companies to 100-200% revenue growth. Before that, he spent seven years at Amazon, providing strategic financial vision and tactical support for some of the company's largest and most disruptive initiatives. Colie has an MBA from New York University and a Bachelor of Science from the US Naval Academy.

Malbek is today's most modern, cutting-edge CLM solution with a proprietary AI core that empowers the enterprise to do more with less. By supporting the growing contracting demands of your entire organization, including Sales, Finance, Procurement, and other critical business units, Malbek's CLM solution delights every user. Malbek provides end-to-end contract management with out-of-the-box integration to popular business applications, like Salesforce, NetSuite, Slack, Office 365, and others, allowing your contract data to flow seamlessly while dramatically reducing cycle times. That's contracts reimagined! To learn more, visit www.malbek.io .

