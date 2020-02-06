Malik Muhammad's newly released "For You, Mom, and You Too, Dad" is a brimful handbook that will serve as a learning instrument for children

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For You, Mom, and You Too, Dad": a well-crafted handbook designed for children of all ages allowing them to learn how to read as young as they are. "For You, Mom, and You Too, Dad" is the creation of published author Malik Muhammad, a man who became an entrepreneur at an early age. Later in his life, he went on to sell a variety of merchandise—clothes, shoes, and aromatic scents. Now, he is endeavoring to become an author.

Muhammad writes, "Children will read themselves into a wealth of words in a short period with the assistance of For You, Mom, and You Too, Dad. (And, of course, the live Mom and Dad). For You, Mom, and You Too, Dad will change the direction children approach their structure of reading because they will begin learning at the infant stage (of life). Succeeding is (easy), however, harder today more than ever because of all the complexities and distractions (phones and games) of the world. Children need the right habits as the foundation for learning. In 'For You, Mom, and You Too, Dad,' children will find the inspiring recipe for success (with words as infants) for becoming great readers and possible (capable of favorable development) great writers!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malik Muhammad's new book shares a wonderful reading experience as he leaves some blank boxes on the last page to assess the learning progress of a child.

This book is a masterful craft filled with words accompanied by its meaning, allowing the readers, especially children, to learn and widen the scope of their lexis.

