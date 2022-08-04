MALL OF AMERICA CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF RETAIL, ENTERTAINMENT, INNOVATION

Nation's Largest Mall Marks 30th Birthday Celebration with National STEAM Event

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mall of America, the largest retail and entertainment complex in the United States, is celebrating 30 years on Aug. 11. Since 1992, Mall of America has pioneered an incredible retail, dining, and entertainment experience, becoming one of the nation's most visited attractions with more than 1.3 billion guests from every state across the United States and every continent in the world.

"As we celebrate Mall of America's 30th birthday, we're also celebrating the many people, businesses and organizations who have helped make it an iconic destination," says Jill Renslow, executive vice president of Mall of America. "Since Day One, Mall of America has exceeded expectations, and we're excited to continue doing just that for years to come."

Mall of America continues to be an innovator in delivering incredible retail, dining and entertainment since its doors first opened three decades ago. Its 5.6 million square feet is home to more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, the nation's largest indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; The Escape Game; two hotels and more.

As part of Mall of America's 30th Birthday Celebration, Mall of America is proud to be partnering with The National Center for Autonomous Technologies (NCAT), the National Science Foundation (NSF), Northland Community and Technical College, and the colleges and universities of Minnesota State to present Experience STEAM, an interactive indoor and outdoor mall-wide event that aims to inspire youth by showcasing a variety of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) careers in action Aug. 10-14.

"We are honored to be the host site for Experience STEAM," said Renslow. "To host this event during our 30th birthday is especially fitting because over the past three decades, Mall of America has continuously innovated to be a place where children, families and all generations can think big and be inspired. From challenging the very definition of what a mall can be, to offering thousands of creative and technical careers, we're excited to showcase our innovation in action for the next generation."

Parents and kids of all ages are encouraged to participate in this free hands-on experience that will include a STEAM carnival, robotics competition, drone racing, workshops and much more.

"Experience STEAM is a revolutionary approach to educational outreach. NCAT believes experiential learning provided by two-year technician education is a driving force in advancing social and economic mobility," says Jonathan Beck, Executive Director and PI, NCAT. "Our team is focused on creating accessible pathways to technician education to anyone who wants it. Our dream is that Experience STEAM will offer life changing opportunities to connect people to education using hands-on learning. With thoughtful collaboration, we can spark the imaginations of our nation's future skilled technical workforce."

As part of the birthday festivities and continuing a 30-year tradition, Mall of America will be celebrating with mall guests with a cupcake giveaway, as well as other special prizes including a chance to pick up an exclusive custom Pepsi® can designed by Minnesota's own Adam Turman, while supplies last.

Since opening, Mall of America has hosted more than 10,000 events including everything from celebrity appearances such as The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Ringo Starr, NSYNC, and Mariah Carey performing live in the Rotunda for The Today Show, to the casts of Glee and Twilight, to Tim Gunn and Sarah Jessica Parker, to Grumpy Cat.

For more on Mall of America's 30th birthday go to https://www.mallofamerica.com/birthday

For more on Experience Steam please visit https://ncatech.org/experience-steam/

For more on Northland College, visit https://www.northlandcollege.edu/

