Mallinckrodt Initiates Rolling Submission of New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Terlipressin for the Treatment of Patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome Type 1 (HRS-1)

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced it initiated the rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for terlipressin, an investigational agent being investigated for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1), by submitting its clinical data package. A rolling submission allows the company to submit portions of the regulatory application to the FDA as they are completed.1 The company expects to complete the submission of the NDA in the coming months.

HRS-1 is an acute and life-threatening syndrome involving acute kidney failure in people with cirrhosis.2 The condition has a median survival time of less than two weeks and greater than 80 percent mortality within three months if left untreated.3,4 At present, there are no approved drug therapies for HRS-1 in the U.S.,5 and it is estimated to affect between 30,000 and 40,000 patients in the U.S. annually.6,7

"This is an important milestone that brings us closer to potentially delivering the first FDA-approved treatment in the U.S. for HRS-1, a life-threatening, difficult-to-treat condition," 2 said Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Mallinckrodt. "We are grateful to the patients, their families and caregivers, and the researchers who made this achievement possible."

The terlipressin NDA is based, in part, on results from the Phase 3 CONFIRM trial, which was the largest-ever prospective study (n=300) conducted in patients with HRS-1, and the culmination of a sustained, 17-year effort to develop terlipressin for potential use in the U.S. and Canada. The CONFIRM trial met its primary endpoint of Verified HRS Reversal (VHRSR), defined as renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis and short-term survival (p=0.012). Serious adverse events were reported in 65 percent (n=130) of subjects in the terlipressin group and 60.6 percent (n=60) in the placebo group. No new or unexpected AEs were reported. Initial results were presented at The Liver Meeting® 2019, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

About Terlipressin

Terlipressin is a potent vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors being investigated for the treatment of HRS-1 in the U.S. and Canada. It is an investigational product in these countries as the safety and efficacy have not been established with, nor has approval been granted by, regulatory authorities in either country. Terlipressin is approved for use outside the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements with regard to terlipressin, including the expected timing for completion of Mallinckrodt's submission to the FDA and its potential impact on patients. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; changes in laws and regulations; issues with product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; and other risks identified and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, all of which are available on its website. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

