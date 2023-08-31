Mallinckrodt Launches Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate To Treat Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc announced its Specialty Generics segment, operating as SpecGx, received approval from FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules 10mg, 20mg, 30mg, 40mg, 50mg, 60mg, and 70mg. The FDA found SpecGx LLC's product was bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vyvanse Capsules of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., in all seven of the RLD's approved strengths. Upon receiving approval, which came the day following the expiration of the RLD's pediatric exclusivity, the company began commercialization of the product.

Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules are a federally controlled substance used to treat Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and other indications.

Mallinckrodt plc stated that global net sales of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate exceeded $3.0 billion in Takeda's fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.