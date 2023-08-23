|
23.08.2023 15:14:55
Mallinckrodt To Initiate Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceedings
(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) announced Wednesday that it intends to initiate voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Chapter 11 process is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.
The company said it completed a restructuring support agreement or RSA with its first and second lien debtholders and the Opioid Master Disbursement Trust II.
The restructuring support agreement shall provide a final payment of $250 million to the Trust to support the mission to address the U.S. opioid crisis and fund addiction treatment. This payment is in addition to the $450 million previously paid.
Mallinckrodt expects that the comprehensive financial restructuring plan will reduce its total funded debt by approximately $1.9 billion, increase free cash flow generation, extend maturity runway, and better position the business for long-term success.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mallinckrodt PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mallinckrodt PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mallinckrodt PLC Registered Shs
|0,37
|-8,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: Wall Street zum Handelsende mit Abgaben -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street konnte ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notierte im Minus. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen nach einem stärkeren Start gegen Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.