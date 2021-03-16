+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
16.03.2021 18:46:00

Malouf Foundation to Host Inaugural Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit

LOGAN, Utah, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

As part of its mission to provide education, promote healing, and ensure justice for trafficking survivors, the Malouf Foundation is hosting its inaugural Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit. Hear from panels of individuals working to make a difference against the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. A Q&A session will follow each panel. To register for the livestream, visit malouffoundation.org/summit.



When:

Saturday, April 17, 2021


9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 



Where:

The Malouf Foundation


1525 W 2960 S, Logan, UT 



Who:

Keynote Speaker


Ambassador Robert O'Brien, Former U.S. National Security Advisor




Trafficking Survivors


Coco Berthmann


Julie Whitehead


Elizabeth Frazier            




Utah Elected Officials


Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney (tentative)


Reps. Blake Moore, John Curtis, and Burgess Owens




Influential Leaders


Sam Malouf, President, Malouf Foundation


Elizabeth Smart, Founder, Elizabeth Smart Foundation


David Stirling, CEO, doTERRA




Moderator


Lanhee Chen, Director, Stanford University Domestic Policy Studies




All speakers will attend in-person unless otherwise noted.



Event Guidelines:

Limited capacity


COVID-19 screening required at check-in


Face masks required throughout event  



PR Contact:

Alicia Richmond


801-599-1794


alicia.richmond@malouffoundation.org


For media reservations and inquiries, please contact Alicia Richmond by Wednesday, April 7.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malouf-foundation-to-host-inaugural-human-trafficking-policy-and-education-summit-301248667.html

SOURCE Malouf Foundation

Nachrichten

