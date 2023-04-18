Maltego Secures $100M to Accelerate Growth of its Intelligence Platform to Combat Cybercrime and Misinformation

Boston-based Charlesbank Plans to Boost Product Development and Global Expansion for Munich-based Intelligence Platform

MUNICH, Germany and BOSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maltego is a leading intelligence platform, used by institutions such as the FBI and INTERPOL, financial organizations and half of the DOW 30, for data integration and graphical link analysis of complex investigations. Today the Company announced its acquisition by Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Funds, which are managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, at an undisclosed price. The new Boston-based owner is investing over $100 million USD in the Company to further accelerate the growth and development of Maltego.



Maltego is relied upon by security experts, journalists, and researchers to mine, merge, and map investigative data. It has become a go-to platform for making sense of massive data sets while investigating a wide variety of complex cases including cybersecurity threat intelligence, law enforcement, national security, and trust & safety. Notably, the Company released publicly available resources to empower investigators to uncover the spread of misinformation against NATO, and has also aided investigative journalism efforts to combat human trafficking. Users value the ease of use and capabilities to access and generate meaningful merges from diverse and disparate data sources like Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), third-party commercial APIs, and internal data.

"The Maltego platform is all about empowering investigators. Charlesbank shares our vision. They have made a significant investment in the company to accelerate product development and sales internationalization. This enables us to add more features and data sources and to improve usability for even more investigators,” says Philip Mayrhofer, CEO of Maltego, who, together with the team, will remain at the Company. "We are happy to report that we have just received the international standard for information security, the ISO 27001 Certification, and we have already begun building a presence in North America. We look forward to our future with Charlesbank and thank Maxburg for five years of partnership during which Maltego built an organization of over 100 employees and realized more than 4x profitable ARR growth.”

"The Maltego platform provides incredible value to investigators in helping them make sense of a large volume of different data sets to complete their investigations and identify threats,” said Darren Battistoni, Managing Director at Charlesbank. "We are excited to partner with the Maltego executive team and have reserved significant additional capital to pursue follow-on acquisitions across the fragmented landscape. We expect strong market growth in the cyber security sector especially, and believe we have all the ingredients to develop a market- leading platform for investigators globally."

"I have known Maltego for over a decade and it has been a staple in every cyber operator's toolbox," said Caleb Barlow, who advised Charlesbank on the acquisition and will join the Maltego board as an industry expert. "In my time at IBM X-Force, we were able to accomplish some of the most impressive and meaningful research and investigations by leveraging the powerful data integration and visualization capabilities of Maltego."

The investment was supported by Robert W. Baird, who served as exclusive M&A adviser to Maltego and its selling shareholders.



About Maltego

Maltego empowers investigators to speed up and increase the precision of their investigations through easy data integration in a single interface, aided by powerful visualization and collaborative capabilities to quickly zero in on relevant information. Since its development in 2008 Maltego has empowered millions of investigations worldwide. Maltego is used by a broad audience, from security professionals and pen testers to forensic investigators, investigative journalists, and market researchers. Headquartered in Munich, Maltego has grown to over 100 employees in Germany and works with customers including the including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, INTERPOL, and major tech and service companies including half of the DOW 30.

About Charlesbank

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth.



About Maxburg Capital Partners

Maxburg Capital Partners is an investment management company focusing on Germany and the German-speaking markets advising multiple funds. The firm is actively seeking out longterm investments in stable and profitable small and medium-sized companies with a view towards lasting and sustainable value creation. Maxburg Capital Partners currently advises funds with c.€1b assets under management and supports companies with minority as well as majority positions with equity investments ranging from €10m to €100m.

Media Contacts:

Martijn Burgman – press@maltego.com or

Maura Turner – mturner@charlesbank.com



Additional Information

https://www.maltego.com/blog/investigating-the-alleged-leak-of-fsb-agents-phone-numbers/

https://www.maltego.com/blog/how-technology-changed-investigative-journalism/

https://www.maltego.com/blog/uncovering-russian-disinformation-against-nato-with-maltego-silobreaker-and-bvd-orbis/

https://static.maltego.com/cdn/Case%20studies/Maltego-Case-Study-Unmasking-Disinformation-Campaigns-with-Maltego.pdf